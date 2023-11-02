Casey Bloys is a well-known leader in the entertainment industry. The current CEO and president of HBO has built a solid professional career whose most recent record of achievements includes series such as ‘The White Lotus’ and ‘Succession’. The American, however, also devised a controversial scheme to respond to criticism on the Internet.

Rolling Stone magazine published an extensive report on Wednesday in which Bloys is accused of being responsible for creating a set of fake accounts aimed at countering the negative opinions of specialists about some HBO productions. Now, at an event about upcoming developments for the platform, the executive has apologized for his past behavior.

Bloys apologizes to the press

The executive said at a press conference with reporters in New York that he wants the shows to be great and for people to love them. Starting from that base has explained the context in which the aforementioned idea of ​​fake accounts arose between 2020 and 2021: “I am working from home and scrolling on Twitter. And I come up with a very stupid idea to vent my frustration.”

“I apologize to the people mentioned in the leaked emails and text messages, no one wants to be part of a story they have nothing to do with,” he added. The head of HBO speaks of a leak because the information has come to light as part of documents related to a trial for an alleged unjustified dismissal of a company employee.





Criticism of the ‘Perry Mason’ series motivated Casey Bloys to set up the fake accounts scheme, according to Rolling Stone

According to Rolling Stone, Bloys had the fake accounts created between 2020 and 2021, a period of time in which he served as president of programming and content manager of HBO, a position of lower hierarchy than the current one. The magazine speaks of “at least six” messages launched from fake accounts, but points out that it was considered creating a “secret army” to respond to critics.

The plaintiff in the case that has affected the company is Sully Temori, an executive assistant who would have been in charge of creating several fake accounts at Bloys’ request and who also alleges discrimination after revealing a mental health diagnosis. The entertainment company, for its part, has expressed its intention to “vigorously defend itself against the accusations.”

