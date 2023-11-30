The Hulk has just met his greatest enemy in the form of one of She-Hulk’s new villains.

Hulk is known for wreaking havoc wherever he goes

Join the conversation

One of the most recent additions to She-Hulk’s rogues gallery has proposed to challenge Bruce Banner since he considers that she is the definitive version of the Green Giant. The reality is that there are few versions of Hulk that can rival his power level, even some of the publisher’s most powerful heroes can only surrender to him. However, someone believes that he is strong enough to step forward. We refer to the character April Boothwho first debuted as She-Hulk villain in his most recent comic.

Hulk just met his greatest enemy in the form of one of She-Hulk’s new villains

April Booth and her husband Mark return in the story we present in The Sensational She-Hulk #2. It is here that it is shown that April only has one goal in mind: to become the one true hulk. In regards to the character’s origin, Mark and April Booth are scientists and founders of Booth Cybernetics. They were determined to obtain Hulk’s powersstealing blood samples from She-Hulk of Stark Industries to be able to replicate the tests. The experiments did not work as they should because April she managed to increase her intelligence at the expense of her husband’s.

In the end, April accidentally absorbed Mark’s radiation, curing him, but this led to her becoming the Hulk monster she is now. Since then, April’s mental state He has deteriorated to the point that his only interest now is to prove that he is the best version of the Hulk ever. Not only the best She-Hulk, who is his main enemy, but the best Hulk. That’s why you’ve been chasing the Hulk original to kill him and take his place.

Throughout all these years, there have been many the villains who have challenged the hulk alluding to the fact that they are stronger, but this is a rare case where the goal is to take Hulk’s place. Hulk has already put his place to April, telling her that she is not a worthy opponent to face that challenge. Own Bruce spent years not wanting to be the Hulk and, even in the present, the two would rather be destroyed than remain united to each other. Although as much as Bruce hates becoming the Hulk and vice versa, Hulk is proud to be Hulk. Understandably, Hulk takes this as a personal attack and wants to protect his place in the Marvel Universe.

The comic Sensational She-Hulk #2 It is now available.

Join the conversation