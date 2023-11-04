And he has managed to find a large amount of support on social networks.

In Starfield we can find a large number of firearms that are at our disposal.

Starfield has managed to make everyone fall in love with it, being one of the great releases of 2023, and one of the best RPGs of the year. Even so, the hype was generally huge, which is why it is totally normal that many users are not completely satisfied once they have completed all the content that the new Bethesda game has to offer. All of this leads to various consequences, the most obvious being the fact that Steam reviews are plummeting, but we are also seeing how various users on social networks are pointing out certain design problems.

In this case we are going to talk to you about a design error that has been pointed out by a Reddit user, and that has a lot to do with the most recognized firearms in general: pistols.

As you can see in the following post, this user complains that the fingers of the hand go through the guna detail that is actually useless, since in a normal game it is very difficult to notice, but that many users seem to have noticed, since it has gone viral on Reddit, obtaining more than 9 thousand votes in favor.

Now that the honeymoon is over and we’re allowed to point out the lazy design, I just wanted to reiterate that fingers clip through each gun.

For people who don’t know what this means, the verb “clip” comes to us directly from English, and It is used exactly in situations where one texture passes through another. This usually happens a lot with hair, although it is also common to see it with clothing, vegetation, and of course weapons, as is the case shown.

Starfield is being updated little by little

In this case, and although the same user use the word “lazy design”, we are talking about a detail that is unlikely to be fixed, not only because it is something that does not affect the experience at all, but because it is rather something that many others do. Even so, there are other issues that have been patched over time, or even mechanics that have been added, such as DLSS, which already has a date for its official arrival.

Now we only have to wait for already announced additions to be introduced, as is the case of the FSR 3 if we talk about performance, or the native support for mods if we refer to the contents of the game.

