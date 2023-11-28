On November 23, at 9:59 AM UTC, a “whale” transferred 55.77 bitcoins ($2.1 million) from its wallet to another cryptocurrency wallet. When you carry out operations in cryptocurrency markets – purchases, sales, transfers – a commission is charged, but in this case the cost of the operation was astonishing: the user had to pay 83.56 BTC ($3.1 million) to complete it.

The wallet address that was used to make the payment that day, and before that record fee occurred, three other Bitcoin transactions were made. The receiving address is also relatively new, dating back to October 16.

As indicated in The Block, the previous highest commission in history had been $500,000. It happened last September due to an error by the service provider Paxos. F2Pool, the mining “cooperative” that facilitated the transaction, ended up refunding the transaction to Paxos.









Now whoever made that transaction and paid that $2.1 million commission claims that he has been hacked. In a newly created account on someone was running a script on that wallet and that the script had a strange calculation of commissions…”.

That user then published another message in which he showed the signature with which the commission was paid, a piece of information that was confirmed by Mononautthe developer of the Mempool platform that serves to track the traceability of these operations.

The transaction was mined—and therefore added to the bitcoin blockchain—by ​​the AntPool organization, but it is not clear that AntPool will make the refund as they did in F2Pool with the record commission that occurred in September by mistake. A user named niftydev states that the account was actually hacked.

According to Mononaut, the problem may be that the wallet was created with low entropy, making it vulnerable to a cyber attack. According to experts, the transaction was modified using a feature of the Bitcoin protocol that allows the sender to increase the fee for an unconfirmed transaction so that the network processes it more quickly. “If this was a low-entropy wallet, multiple attackers could have been competing to steal the funds,” Mononaut suggested.

