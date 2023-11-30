A US Air Force Special Forces plane crashed off the Japanese island of Yakushima on Wednesday. There were eight people on board: the Japanese Coast Guard said one of them died and there is currently no information on the other seven. Search operations are still ongoing. The causes of the accident, which occurred during military training, are not even known.

The Japanese Coast Guard learned of the accident thanks to a report from a fishing vessel that was near the point where the plane crashed: the Coast Guard went to the scene and found the crew member who was later declared dead and some debris believed to be from the plane.

The aircraft is a CV-22B Osprey and was part of the 353rd Special Operations Wing. It is a plane that takes off and lands vertically, in the same way as a helicopter, but once in flight it can move much faster, like a traditional plane. In the past, Ospreys had had numerous accidents: some in Japan, where they are used quite frequently on US and Japanese military bases.