The labor market in Spain must face a series of changes in the coming years. Businessmen, unions and Administration agree that change must occur progressively but definitively. The problem is finding the optimal way to deal with them, without changes in work models or working hours negatively affecting the companies’ finances.

In a meeting between businessmen and unions, they discussed the reduction in the weekly working day that the two parties that currently form the government signed in their investiture pact, as well as the implementation of the four-day weekly working day.

As reported in Genbeta, one of the union leaders who debate this issue has stated that he is not a supporter of the four-day work week model that has been tested in Valencia because “the experiences of other countries show that it does not work.” The data collected from these experiences, including that of Valencia, show the opposite.

The workday is the Titanic, productivity its iceberg.Within the framework of the AECOC Employment and Talent Congress held in Madrid, social agents and companies have met to analyze the challenges in the workplace that employees and employers are already facing with changes in teleworking, hybrid work and the different alternatives to make the working day more flexible.

Rosa Santos, director of employment, diversity and social protection of CEOE (Spanish Confederation of Business Organizations that represents entrepreneurs) stated in her speech that the debate on the working day is necessary, but it is not possible to reduce the working day to 37.5 hours, without compromising productivity.





Productivity history

Historical productivity data according to Eurostat partially confirm this theory since, if we take into account the data from the last decade, productivity in Spain between 2014 and 2022 grew at a rate of 0.3%, compared to 0.9%. % increasing on average in the EU. At the same time, the data suggests that the usual average weekly working day in Spain has gone from 38.8 hours per week in 2013 to 37.7 hours per week on average in 2022. That is, productivity has increased even by lowering the hours. of the journey





Average hours worked in Europe Source: Eurostat

The agreement further reduces the day. Despite the slight annual increase recorded, maintaining productivity so far below the European average leaves very little room to reduce the working day to 35 hours a week by the end of the term without facing another important challenge: digital transformation and efficiency.

José María Martínez, representative of CC.OO. At the event, he pointed out that “it is possible to reduce work times without losing productivity because, in fact, it has been done” and added, “the productivity increases derived from digital transformation must allow work times to be reduced.” .

According to a study Perspectivas España 2023 by the consulting firm KPMG, 58% of companies prioritize advancing digital transformation in the next 12 months and rate the digital training of employees with a score of 6.6. Despite these being good figures, 42% who do not support digital transformation and process optimization would complicate the increase in productivity by reducing the working day to 35 hours.

It’s not the days, it’s the hours. Less successful was Antonio Pérez, General Secretary of FETICO, a union considered “yellow” (promoted by the companies themselves, not by the workers) by UGT and CC.OO. The union representative recognized that reducing the working day is possible and convenient, but criticized that it had been done “haphazardly”, while celebrating the fact that the debate on the four-day working day had been put on hold because, he affirms, “the experiences from other countries show that it does not work.”

These statements leave room for interpretation since different tests have been carried out around the world on the four-day work day, but not all of them follow the same model.

The Belgian week or the Valencia week: they are four days, but they are not the same. The pilot tests developed by the non-profit organization 4 Day Week Global are based on a model known as 100-80-100: 100% salary, 80% work hours and 100% performance. This model aims to reduce the working day to 32 hours a week spread over four days a week.

This model has been studied in Valencia, United Kingdom, Portugal, Brazil, and is now beginning testing in Germany. The data provided by the Valencia test are very promising and align with those of the rest of the tests, in which an increase in the productivity of companies, improvements in income, and satisfaction in the well-being of employees are recorded.

The four-day work week model that has failed in its various attempts has been the one that maintained a 40-hour work day concentrated in four days. That is, work 10 hours a day and add one more day of rest during the week. It is a model similar to the one also recently proposed by Mexican millionaire Carlos Slim.

Belgium incorporated this working day model as an option to make the labor market more flexible, in the same way that teleworking, hybrid work or split work is offered. However, only 0.5% of the population opted for this model, which ended up not satisfying either employees, who accumulated more stress and fatigue, or employers because it did not meet the real needs of the company. Therefore, the Belgian week could be considered a failure.

In Spain, Telefónica tried to apply its own variant of the four-day week to its workforce in 2022. Unlike the tests in Valencia and other countries around the world, Telefónica reduced the number of weekly hours, but also the salary. The experience was a resounding failure.

Working fewer days without changing anything does not work. One of the keys to the success of the 100-80-100 model, since it has been applied in Valencia, the United Kingdom and other countries, is that before starting the change of shift, an internal transformation process is undertaken in each company. That is, the digital transformation that the representative of CC.OO., Jose María Martínez, demanded is applied.

In this process, the company’s processes were audited to optimize them, reduce redundancies and unnecessary procedures, as well as implement tools and train staff to make the entire process more agile. In short, it is not about closing one day and starting to work with reduced hours the next, but rather there is a process that requires the commitment of employees and companies. And not all companies are capable of making that commitment.

The four-day week is not a panacea. Although the data suggests that the four-day week model that has been tested in Valencia works, that does not mean that all sectors can apply it. Above all, as happens in Spain, when it comes to micro-businesses or businesses with direct customer service.

In these cases, and although the Valencia study showed an increase in commercial and leisure activity due to the increase in leisure time, the four-day work week had a negative impact on businesses. Therefore, a solution that is being considered would be to apply the Swedish model: reducing the working day, but maintaining the five days.

