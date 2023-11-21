It seems that Donkey Kong 64 continues to hide secrets 20 years after its release. Today we bring you information about a peculiar room

According to what was shared, this detail corresponds to a very little known room. Inside the demo version of Donkey Kong 64 for kiosks, there is an unused room in your data that stands out for its absolute emptiness.

In this desolate space, only the playable character is found Kong, seven zombie hands and a tiny red cube, all floating in the middle of nowhere within a black background. The tweet below allows us to see it, since it is not present in the commercial version:

The kiosk demo version of Donkey Kong 64 contains an unused room within its data that contains nothing except the playable Kong, seven zombie hands, and a small red cube, floating in a black void. pic.twitter.com/7YTESwC3S9 — Supper Mario Broth (@MarioBrothBlog) November 21, 2023

What do you think?

Fuente.