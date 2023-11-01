loading…

Eight of the 13 Israeli soldiers who died in the ground war against Hamas in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/Times of Israel

GAZA – Military Israel on Wednesday (1/11/2023) updated data on the death toll of its troops in the ground war in Gaza against Hamas on Tuesday to 13 people. This figure includes the 11 most recent deaths.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said its soldiers continued to attack targets at night and on Wednesday from the ground and air, killing dozens of Hamas members.

The current operation is focused on Jabalia, a suspected Hamas stronghold—which was hit by airstrikes last night and again today.

According to the IDF, of the total of 13 soldiers killed, seven were from the Tzabar Battalion of the Givati ​​Infantry Brigade who were killed when a Namer armored personnel carrier they were traveling in was hit by an anti-tank missile fired by Hamas.

The Israeli military death toll underscores the threat facing the Israeli army as it turns to fierce urban fighting on Gaza’s congested streets after weeks of a heavy air campaign.

The urban battle zone is thought to be littered with bombs and booby traps and weakened by an extensive network of tunnels used by Hamas to ambush or surprise Israeli forces.

“The loss of IDF soldiers in the battle against Hamas in Gaza is a heavy and painful blow,” Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said in a post on X, where he offered his condolences to the families of the victims.

“Our significant achievements in the fierce fighting in the Gaza Strip have, unfortunately, resulted in heavy casualties,” he said, vowing that Israel was ready for a long and complex operation.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to continue Israel’s war against Hamas despite the casualties in its military.

“We have achieved many important achievements, but also painful losses. “We know that each of our soldiers is the whole world,” Netanyahu said.

This major war began after Hamas launched a surprising attack on southern Israel, named Operation Storm al-Aqsa, on October 7. More than 1,400 people were killed and hundreds more kidnapped.

Israel responded by bombarding Gaza almost non-stop until now. More than 8,000 people were killed in the Palestinian enclave.

The Israeli military then began a land invasion on Saturday last week with the mission to eradicate Hamas.

(but)