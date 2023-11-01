The last few weeks have been very hard for Chimo. After discovering the relationship that Federico had with his parents, the young man decided to distance himself forever from the Quevedo family and stop working with them. Furthermore, the anniversary of the death of Mario, his best friend, caused him deep sadness.

As a result of rage and alcohol, Chimo ended up hooking up with Alicia and breaking up his relationship with Claudia, who did not understand the damage her partner was doing to her. Days later, both met at King’s and tried to talk things over.

“I would have liked you to have said goodbye to me,” Claudia warned when she saw him. The young man was going through a bad time and she suspected why. “It is not your fault that your friend died in that accident,” she said.

Chimo’s face has completely changed after the young woman’s last words. A memory of a ruthless Elena has crossed her mind. The Quevedos’ mother assured her that there was a “cleaner and more effective” way to get revenge on Federico for what he did to her father.

Chimo, enveloped in anger, has charged at Claudia. “I’m not who you think I am,” she shouted at him, leaving King’s. Will Chimo and Elena have something to do with the accident that ended up killing Mario?