Tom Cruise is a daredevil, so his reactions shouldn’t surprise anyone at this point, but of course: it’s Tom Cruise.

Tom Cruise’s adrenaline addiction is a well-documented quality in the career of the actor. Although he has doubles to do stunts, the star tries to do as many as possible himself, something that he has especially highlighted in films like Mission Impossible or the sequel to Top Gun.

2022 saw Tom Cruise return as the captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell to take control of a F/A-18 Super Hornetalthough a professional Navy pilot was at the controls, despite the actor’s request to pilot the fighter himself.

That did not prevent the filming of Top Gun: Maverick from seeing a certain technical problem during one of the flights that were carried out to capture images in the air.

The plane where Tom Cruise was flying as a passenger had to make an emergency landing, but those present were not as surprised by that as Tom Cruise’s reaction when he got off the aircraft.

Tom Cruise smiles at death

One of Cruise’s co-stars in Top Gun: Maverick, Glen Powellsat down to chat with Men’s Health magazine, where he recalled that technical incident during the filming of the film, as well as Tom Cruise’s reaction.

“There will never be another Tom Cruise. He and the pilot landed the plane with a cable. He smiled and got out of the plane. I thought, ‘That guy almost died and he’s smiling.'”

One of the great attractions of Tom Cruise’s films is seeing him act the goat in increasingly surreal ways in favor of practical effects over CGI.

Top Gun: Maverick was the second highest-grossing film of 2022, with almost 1.5 billion raised during its time on the billboard. Tom Cruise could not repeat the same success in 2023 with Mission Impossible: Death Sentence – Part 1, but it was not for lack of crazy stunts.

