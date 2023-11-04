Although 5G still has a lot to do and still has a lot to advance, we are already thinking about the next generation of mobile data networks and the advantages it will bring. It is not known when it will arrive but it is expected that the tests will begin to be carried out in 2028 and that it will be ready to start enjoying it from the year 2030, although there is still much to do.

As explained by DE-CIX, the Internet exchange point operator, this new network will be designed according to the advancement of technologies. Improvements in artificial intelligence, quantum computing and improvements that will be designed for virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality and that would allow them to benefit from this new network.

Improvements and changes

Latency will continue to decrease, as 5G has already achieved. According to the aforementioned operator, it is expected that 6G would significantly reduce latency and make it a thousand times faster than the current 5G, achieving a time between stimulus and response of 0.001 milliseconds and achieving transmissions that practically occur in real time that they would make us forget about latency and that the network had many interesting applications such as targeted surgery, for example. In addition, it would also offer us greater data fluidity and a better upload and download speed that could reach up to 1,000 gigabytes per second and that would facilitate the exchange of information and data with imperceptible latencies.

But there will also be improvements at the level of global connectivity thanks to the fact that we can connect from anywhere in the world without worrying about whether we are in rural areas and access to information will be more equitable and egalitarian because mobile coverage will reach globally for everyone both on land and at sea.

Furthermore, as is logical, this network will be designed with continuous improvements for the Internet of Things in a time when everything around us is connected and technology will connect everything around us. And, as we have mentioned, it will also be a turning point to improve artificial intelligence or extended reality and quantum computing.

When will it arrive

In recent years, 5G has become part of our daily lives and has significantly improved the way we communicate or connect to the Internet, but there is still a long way to go before 6G begins to be compatible with our mobile phones and reaches all operators. If 5G is not yet available throughout the country nor is it compatible with all smartphones, it is early to think that 5G is part of our lives, but it is clear that the deployment will begin in just a few years and that there are many advantages that it will offer. .