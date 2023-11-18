There are still unresolved questions in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and here we bring you one that could have been resolved by DLC.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Remember that it has already been confirmed that this installment will not have DLC. However, there is one aspect that has remained unanswered. From ScreenRant, They believe that the Temple of the Wind of the game could have triggered interesting additional content.

This is what they point out in their proposal:

The Temple of the Wind and exploration in the sky are affected by the feeling of emptiness in the game. They believe the game could have benefited from additional content to expand sky islands and other locations. Various DLC content ideas include the addition of more islands, new items, shops, and mini-games in the sky. The absence of Nyel and the possibility of a DLC plot focused on him stand out, as he fits perfectly in heaven.

They conclude their theory by stating that the lack of DLC content leaves a feeling of missed opportunity in the exploration of Hyrule’s sky. In the past we have already received more proposals for DLC focused on the sky of Hyrule, and it would certainly be great if it had been used more.

What do you think? Don’t hesitate to leave it in the comments. Remember that this sequel is now available: you have our analysis of the Tears of the Kingdom game here and our complete guide to this game here. Don’t hesitate to check out all the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gift distributions.

Fuente