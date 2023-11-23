A campaign launched in recent days by the city of Luleå, Sweden, seeks to improve the well-being of the inhabitants by addressing them a simple invitation:

Say hello!

The phrase – which in Swedish is Säg hej! – is also the name of the campaign promoted by the municipality. The municipal administration really wants people to greet each other when they pass each other on the street: according to the municipality «saying hello puts people at ease and makes them feel safer. It’s something we can all do to make Luleå a more pleasant place.” A municipality consultant said that “obviously it’s not the solution for everything, but a hello can make a big difference” in relationships between people. On the municipality’s website, the importance of even the most superficial ties in improving the well-being of citizens is underlined.

The campaign was started on 31 October, on what the municipality proclaimed “neighbor day”, and ended four weeks later, on 21 November, when the “greet day” was instead proclaimed. The period coincides with the start of the decrease in hours of sunlight: Luleå is located in the north of the country, and in the depths of winter it receives only three hours of light a day, which according to the municipality makes socializing more difficult.

In fact, the citizens of Luleå, which with 46 thousand people is the second most populous in northern Sweden, have the reputation of being very reserved, if not downright gruff. In this regard, the Swedish edition of the website The Local reported that the inhabitants of the region speak to each other so little that the word for “yes” in the local variant of Swedish has been replaced by a hiss produced by rapidly sucking in air with the mouth.

