One theory suggests why Pedro Pascal is the best possible choice in the MCU and it’s pretty accurate.

One of the latest news that has shaken the UCM has been the addition of Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards to the Fantastic Four movies. A movement that had mixed reviews, since there were many fans who did not understand very well Marvel Studios’ decision. Now, the most recent controversial casting of Marvel Studios for The Fantastic Four may have been explained thanks to a new theory about Phase 6 of the UCM. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige announced the development of the Fantastic Four reboot in 2019, after lthe acquisition of 20th Century Fox by Disney.

Since then, rumors have been swirling about who could be cast in the four lead roles of Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm y Ben Grimm. The production period of The Fantastic Four has been plagued by delays and delays, many of them due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that have rocked this 2023, but new speculation has begun to arise about the next film that will supposedly hit theaters next year in 2025. .

A few days ago, rumors suggested that Marvel Studios officially hired the actor Peter Pascalknown for his performance as Joel for The Last of U, spara the role of Reed Richards in The Fantastic Four. Although it is true that for now Marvel Studios has not commented on the matter, the possible choice of Pedro Pascal in The Fantastic Four has divided the audiences of the UCMsince some believe that the actor does not fit into being Reed Richards because you may be too old.

It was suspected that the Fantastic Four were going to be a key piece in the future of the MCU, so it was expected that a younger actor would be chosen as the team’s leader. However, one theory may make Pedro Pascal the perfect casting for The Fantastic Four.

A new theory that has become widely known on Reddit suggests that Marvel Studios will not only introduce the Fantastic Four in Phase 6, but it will also be the debut of Franklin y Valeria Richards, the children of Reed Richards and Sue Storm. Genes altered by radiation Reed Richards y Sue Storm They made the brothers begin to manifest their powers from a very young age. Franklin was capable of warping reality at will, and Valeria displayed genius-level intelligence from an incredibly young age. In the end, she became smarter than her father.

For many years, Franklin Richards was depicted as a mutant in Marveland although this was later retconned after his powers were taken away, it’s possible that this was used as an excuse to connect the X-Men with the Fantastic Four. Valeria was originally depicted as the daughter of Sue Storm and an alternate Doctor Doom, and this type of story would mark a shocking introduction for the long-awaited villain of the series. UCM. The introduction of Franklin and Valeria Richards in Fantastic Four also helps explain new rumors, perhaps making Pedro Pascal is perfect for a role in Marvel movies.

One of the main criticisms made about the election of Pedro Pascal was that perhaps the actor was too old to play the charismatic Reed Richards. However, if Franklin y Valeria Richards participated in The Fantastic Four, this could explain why Marvel Studios can focus on a slightly older version of the Marvel’s First Family.

Even with this in mind, recent papers by Pascal in The Last of UsWe Can Be Heroes and The Mandalorian prove that he can still pull off these types of roles without too many problems.

