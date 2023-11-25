A popular theory about the MCU is making its way and would affect Marvel’s most famous heroes.

Thanos wiped out half the population with just one click

Las Infinity Gems were configured as one of the key elements that shaped the complex framework of the films of the UCM. Little by little, his presence became more palpable until we saw the official presentation of Thanos, as the most important villain of the MCU. Like the original story of The Infinity Gauntlet, the counterpart of Thanos of the UCM I wanted balance in the immensity of the cosmos. With a snap he wanted to eliminate half of the population of the entire universe. To achieve such a titanic undertaking, he had to seize all the Infinity Gems.

The power of all the stones combined gives its user an unimaginable power to reshape the world as you see fit. In this scenario, the Infinity Stones They are the main protagonists, but they may not be all they seem. After the end of the second season of Lokifans of UCM have extended the theory that explains that it is possible that some characters represent certain Infinity Stonesembodying his powers.

The reality is that there are some powers of the UCM which are very similar to those of the Infinity Stones. A good example is like Loki was able to manipulate timelinked with the Gem of Timeor the Scarlet Witch’s control over reality linked to the Gem of Reality. These theories have some credence and it would be interesting to see how the fact that the Infinity Stones can return to the universe spreads. UCMafter they disappeared at the end of Phase 4. Following their destruction in the main MCU continuity, there appears to be a power vacuum in the universe.

Since the Infinity Stones They represented an essential aspect of existence, it is logical that, although their vessels have been destroyed, their power continues to manifest through different energies of the universe. It is possible then that the power of the Gems can be found through some prominent characters in the world. UCM, which now embody these very important aspects of existence. Many fans believe that Loki is the new incarnation of the Time Stone. His mastery of time makes him a worthy successor to the stone.

Now he is in charge of holding multiple timelines so they can coexist. A far from easy task, which forced him to sacrifice himself since he is now destined to sit alone in the Citadel at the End of Timeswhile watching over his loved ones. The powers of the Scarlet Witch They can also be easily connected to those of the Gem of Reality.

Whether this theory may be real or not is very uncertain. Many fans love the idea of ​​the Infinity Stones not being completely removed from the UCM. It is evident that his influence is still felt in the Marvel Universe, even four years after its destruction. It’s certainly a creative idea to think about, as it deepens the role of the Infinity Stones in current productions of Marvel Studios. Additionally, some characters become much more interesting in the eyes of hardcore fans.

