The iconic Secret Wars moment between Thanos and Doctor could be seen in the MCU in a few years and now you can see how.

Thanos was the main villain of the MCU

An imaginative fan art has recreated the epic moment of Secret Wars where he Doctor Doom He used his divine powers to take the life of Thanos by just one hit. The moment has become an iconic image in the stories shared by both villains in the Marvel Universe. In fact, the official Marvel Legends figure of the villain Doctor Doom comes with Thanos’ skull and spine so the figure stays true to what happened during the events of secret wars. The fan is a stunning reimagining of the key moment of Secret Wars #8which was written by Jonathan Hickman and drawn by Esad Ribić.

In art, the Doctor Doom wears his white cape as Doctor Doom and holds Thanos’ skull high, shining with supernatural energy. During the event of Secret Warsthe complexity of the Marvel multiverse is destroyed by the Beyonders. However, by stealing his powers, Doctor Doom is able to save remains of multiple realities and turn them into a new planet that was known as Battleworld. Doctor Doom uses his powers to rule this world like a god for years, and his empire is only challenged once a capsule containing some of the heroes that come from the main reality of Marvel.

In this sense, during a battle for all of creation, the heroes cannot afford to be picky and work alongside Thanos to knock down Doctor Doom’s control over Battleworld. In the final fight, Thanos confronts Doom, mocking him as an insignificant god. As part of his response, Doctor Doom destroys Thanos, leaving only his skull and spine. In the end it was Reed Richards who put an end to Doctor Doom’s empire.

It is currently unknown how the original story material will be treated in regards to the film. UCM planned for 2027, Avengers: Secret Wars, although anything is possible. The original comic shows how numerous realities collide with each other, offering the perfect opportunity to resurrect or bring back any character who wasn’t in continuity at the time. Movies can do the same and this could translate into a version of Thanos could face Doctor Doom when Secret Wars finally hits theaters.

