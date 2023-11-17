According to the study, the potential rise in global temperatures by two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels will have catastrophic consequences for the peaks, glaciers, polar seas and permafrost on Earth.

The study, prepared by the International Cryosphere and Climate Initiative, pointed out that recent research has shown that only a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions can prevent permanent consequences for the global “ice cover,” which represents sections of the Earth covered with ice and snow for at least a period of the year. .

The study called on participants in the upcoming global climate negotiations to strive to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to pre-industrial rates.

The goals of the Paris Climate Agreement are to keep global warming below two degrees Celsius, but the United Nations said this week that global climate-related commitments are far from achieving this goal.

The study said, “Given what we have learned about the ice cover since the signing of the Paris Agreement in 2015, it appears that limiting warming to one and a half degrees Celsius is no better than limiting it to two degrees,” according to Agence France-Presse.

The study’s authors and international scientists warned that the melting of the ice caps would lead, if global temperatures rose by two degrees Celsius, to “a significant and perhaps rapid and permanent rise in ocean levels.”

The world will also witness a significant melting of glaciers, with the possibility of “some of them disappearing permanently,” according to what the French agency reported.

Sea ice may be the most affected part of the ice sheet, and the Arctic Ocean may become ice-free every summer.

Arctic waters will absorb more of the sun’s heat during the 24 hours of summer, which will accelerate the melting of the permafrost and Greenland’s ice sheet.

Melting permafrost is another major danger because it releases carbon dioxide and methane, emissions that contribute to global warming.

Polar seas would also be affected, as according to the study, the carbon they absorb would generate “corrosive ocean acidification conditions throughout the year.”

This would endanger all marine life and the various food chains that depend on it.

This study, which was reviewed by dozens of scientists, comes days after the United Nations warned that the world is failing to control the climate crisis.

The study’s authors stressed that the effects of climate change on the cryosphere have previously been clearly proven.