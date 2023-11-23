The data offered by GSD affirms that PlayStation is managing to succeed in the current generation compared to a Microsoft with modest numbers.

Join the conversation

The latest data offered by Sony revealed that PS5 has already exceeded 46 million consoles sold worldwide. In addition, the Japanese company expects that before the end of the year 50 million can be reached with the boost of Black Friday and the Christmas campaign. Microsoft, for its part, has not revealed hardware figures for some time now., so it is not known with certainty how many Xbox Series X|S may have been sold since its launch. However, A study affirms that they would be far below those offered by its main competitor.

In this way, the latest data presented by GSD reveal that PS5 has increased its sales data by 143% and with the increase in stock during the last year, the Sony console would have managed to significantly surpass the sales of its main rival. As the data study reveals, For every Xbox Series X|S, no less than 7 PS5s are sold in Europeso the distance between both consoles would be really wide, especially after the tremendous boost that Sony’s console has enjoyed in recent months.

It should be emphasized that These data only concern European territory.where it seems that Xbox Series X|S is not generating as much impact, since console sales fell 52% compared to the same period last year. Therefore, we will have to see how the current generation progresses over the next few years, but everything indicates that PlayStation will once again prevail over Xbox.

PS6 and the new Xbox could arrive in 2028

In this way, after the closing of the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, the Redmond company hopes to be able to fight in the next generation. Everything indicates that the new Xbox and PS6 would be available in 2028so maybe you can live a much more level generation in sales and reduce the gap that currently exists between both companies. In fact, some analysts suggest that the aforementioned sale could mean that Xbox overtakes PlayStation over the next few years.

For the moment, it will be time to see how both companies progress, since the lack of exclusive games is being one of the main problems of the current generation, something that is expected to have a solution from 2024.

Join the conversation