Audi has already thrown in the towel as far as the R8 with V10 engine is concerned. The rear-wheel drive GT version is the last R8 before the supercar gets electric motors. Yet this special R8 now passes by on the Nürburgring and on the roads around it. Will there be a farewell model of the R8 V10? No, not from Audi, but from tuning friends Scherer Sport and Abt Sportsline.

The prototype you see in the video at the bottom of the page is probably an Audi R8 converted into an R8 LMS GT2. In 2019, Audi introduced the R8 LMS GT2 as a racing toy for millionaires. The V10 was pushed to 640 hp, making it the strongest Audi LMS ever. Customers paid 338,000 euros for the track car. Of course, the real LMS GT2 was not allowed on public roads.

Now Scherer Sport and Abt Sportsline are joining forces for an LMS GT2-like R8 for public roads. You probably already know Abt from the modified Audis and nowadays also from sensible campers and converted electric work vans. Scherer, on the other hand, focuses mainly on racing the R8, RS 3, Cupra Leon and Porsche 911. They also make tune packages for street Audis.

The street-legal Audi R8 LMS GT2 at the Nürburgring

This collaboration model is said to be a street-legal version of the racer based on a normal R8. How the car passes inspection with its aero flaps on the front bumper and gigantic rear wing is a mystery to us. Although, the 911 GT3 RS is also allowed on the A67. By the way, that air scoop, doesn’t it look a lot like the one on the Zonda R? Or the AMG One perhaps?

Not much else is known about the special R8 for the time being. We will continue to keep an eye on it for you. Check out his careful meters on a damp Nordschleife below. Driver Frank Stippler already has difficulty getting the power to the wet road surface when leaving the pits. By the way, the 5.2-liter V10 still sounds great. Listen.