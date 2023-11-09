Stranger Things: The First Shadow screenwriter Kate Trefry has described the play as an “integral part” of the long-awaited fifth and final season of the Netflix series.

Now that the actors’ strike has come to an end, the studios are getting ready to resume film productions and series most anticipated, including the final season of Stranger Things, one of the great pillars of Netflix.

But before seeing the outcome of Stranger Things we will have his play, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, which serves as a prequel to the adventures starring ElevenMike, Will and company.

Its plot is located in the year 1959 and focuses on the beginnings of Henry Creel before Eleven banishes him to the Upside Down and becomes Vecna.

Throughout the performance We will see Creel’s first steps before becoming Dr. Brenner’s first subject in Hawkins’ laboratory and we will know in detail what happened to end up where he is now.

The Stranger Things play is important for its final season

In a recent interview for SFX Magazine, Kate Trefryscreenwriter of Stranger Things: The First Shadow, has announced that the play will be an “integral part” of the long-awaited final season of the series. Netflix.

“There are referential sequences and images, references and flashbacks to the events of the play in season five of Stranger Things that will still make sense to you if you don’t see the play, but you’ll have a deeper understanding of them if you do. It’s in conversation with the previous seasons and the next. It really informs everything you have seen and will see“, he states.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow begins previews November 17 at the Phoenix Theater in London’s West Endfollowed by its official opening on December 14, 2023. For its part, the final season of the series will arrive on Netflix sometime in 2024.