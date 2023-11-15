The 54-year-old woman had been suffering from a chronic cough for 6 months before she was diagnosed with a thyroid tumor.

According to the British newspaper “Daily Mail”, doctors said that coughing up blood is “an uncommon symptom of thyroid cancer, and is usually found in patients suffering from lung cancer, bronchitis, and pneumonia.”

After examining her, doctors found that her thyroid gland was functioning normally, and that she was not experiencing difficulty breathing.

Finally, doctors performed a CT scan of the area between her abdomen and the base of her neck to investigate the cause of her coughing up blood.

The images revealed that the left side of the thyroid gland was enlarged and had a mass and calcifications, which are small spots of calcium in the nodules, which are a prominent feature of the presence of cancer.

When additional tests revealed the lumps to be cancerous, the woman’s entire thyroid was removed due to the large size of the tumor and suspicion that the cancer had spread to surrounding areas.

Some research has reported that thyroid cancer is “one of the rare causes” of coughing up blood, and in this case doctors believe it is caused by the thyroid gland pressing on the windpipe.

Thyroid cancer may not cause any symptoms at first but as the cancer grows it can cause neck swelling, voice changes, difficulty swallowing, a knot that can be felt by touching the skin on the neck, and pain in the neck and throat.