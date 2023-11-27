Becoming a space explorer.

Starfield is Bethesda’s new IP, and one of the great RPGs of the year.

To talk about Starfield is to refer to one of the best new IPs we’ve received this year, and although many users are not particularly happy with this title, we can also assume that this is probably due to the high expectations that were placed on it. Even so, many other users consider it one of the best RPGs in history, as well as one of the great titles of the year, as we report in our analysis of Starfield.

Beyond personal preferences, especially regarding the lack of certain aspects that many users took for granted when it was officially announced, but the truth is that there is something we cannot complain about at all: the number of planets it offers us. Yes, many of them are lifeless and therefore don’t feel particularly complete and interesting, but the truth is that we are talking about a title with a lot of content.

The player of nearly two thousand planets

This amount of content that we have mentioned can be perfectly noted in the number of users that we see who explore a huge number of planets, and in this case we have to talk about a user who has managed to explore 1912 planets throughout his special adventure in Bethesda’s latest game.

He has decided to announce his incredible feat through Reddit, the platform through which we usually learn about these feats. Specifically, he has done so by offering a capture, this being the statistical record of the game, and we can highlight the crazy number of “1912 planets scanned”which surprises even the most explorer within Starfield.

Starfield all planets surveyed

In addition to this, we can also find other curious data in this screenshot, which allows us to get an idea of ​​the number of hours this user will have invested in the game. Among them we can highlight level 131, which will surprise any player of this titledue to all the time he has had to invest in it.

Of course, we are talking about a game that lends itself to this, and that probably will offer more possibilities once native mod support is activatedsomething that we can find in many Bethesda games, such as The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, and that makes these titles last over time.

