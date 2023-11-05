With this ship it will be very difficult for you to end up being defeated in a space combat.

Space combat is an integral part of Starfield.

Starfield has been on the market for a while now, and it seems incredible that we have finally been able to enjoy the new IP from Bethesda, a company recognized for having given us some of the best RPGs in history. It is true that not all users have fallen in love with this space odyssey, but it has managed to convince the majority thanks largely to the multiple possibilities it offers users, being a great example of this the interesting spaceship creator.

This has allowed many users to create ships of all kinds, including some with shapes based on series like Futurama, or even a ship that looked like a hamburger. Many of these focused on the aesthetic section, because it is what sells when you publish it on social networksbut this is not the case we will talk about today.

A Reddit user has made in the following publication, which has accompanied the phrase “my ship design is almost a trap”, and it is not due to its robustness or the damage it can do, but to the hole it has in the center, which means that many of the enemy shots end up passing through it. This ends up turning it into a practically indestructible ship, not so much because it withstands a lot of damage, but because the damage does not reach it.

My ship design is almost cheating.

We’re not sure if this is intelligent design, or it ended up being a fortuitous consequence of creating the ship he had in mind, but it really could end up influencing a lot of people. It is true that the special ship creator is not the easiest part of the game to masterbut if you’re having trouble with space combat we’d probably recommend using a layout similar to the one shared by this user.

The Starfield community is still more than alive

It might not seem like that, in part because the game is not being talked about as much, but the Starfield community is still very much alive, enjoying the game and sharing content through various platforms, as is the case of the user we have talked about today. We are facing a huge game, with the potential to last for years, especially thanks to the modder community, but We will still have to wait a while to see if this ends up being translated into reality..

