Super Mario Bros. Wonder should last around 10 hours, and this user finished it in more than 8 hours less.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the latest great game in this renowned Nintendo franchise.

Join the conversation

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is already among us, and has been considered since its premiere as one of the great releases of 2023, and another title that could compete for the most important award at The Game Awards 2023 gala. As all of you who have played a main 2D Mario game will know, we are not talking about titles that are characterized by their length, and this case is not special in that regard. To give you an idea, it is totally feasible to finish the game in about 10 hours, but there is a user who has managed to surprise by finishing it in less than 2 hours of play.

Luckily, this user has documented everything and uploaded it to his YouTube channel, which is why we can see how he achieved it. Specifically, and as mentioned in the headline, he has made use of a particularly curious glitch, which It consists of being able to pass the castles without having to enter the levelwhich is especially convenient for a speedrun.

As you can see in the video, we are talking about a glitch that is difficult to decipher at first, and that does exactly what we have mentioned: allow you to pass by the castlesprobably the longest levels in the game, in order to gain enough minutes.

Of course, It is not at all advisable to play your first game this way, since castles are exceptional levels in general, as is the case with practically the entire game. Even so, it can be interesting to learn how to do it if you want to enter the world of speedrunning, and you also intend to do it with this Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: a game that lends itself a lot to speedrunning

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is undoubtedly one of the best platform games of the year, and it is clear that this genre lends itself a lot to speedrunning, but this particular title is superior in this aspect. It is difficult to pinpoint the exact reason, but perhaps it is the amount of possibilities that the levels offer, thanks in part to the wonder flowers, that it is possible to finish the game in many possible ways, so Trying to finish it in the shortest time possible becomes a very interesting challenge to watch.

Join the conversation