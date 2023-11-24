A South Korean court has ordered Japan to compensate a group of 16 South Korean women who were forced into prostitution by the Japanese army during World War II. Between the end of the nineteenth century and the mid-twentieth century, Japan forced hundreds of thousands of women from Taiwan and Korea, at the time its colonies, but also from occupied territories in China and the Philippines, into prostitution in brothels for the military. The sexual slavery of so-called “comfort women” is one of the major points of conflict between Japan, Taiwan and South Korea.

The ruling reverses a 2021 decision by another South Korean court, which held that the South Korean government could not prosecute the Japanese government, which was protected by its sovereignty as an independent state at the time. The judge who issued the most recent sentence ruled that crimes committed in Korea should be prosecuted even if they were committed by a foreign country. Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said the ruling violated international law.

In 1965, the Japanese government and the military junta that then governed South Korea agreed on economic reparations for crimes committed by Japan in the colonial period. Although the Japanese intended to repay the victims of the abuse individually, the South Korean government convinced them instead to provide compensation in the form of financing for the country’s nascent industry. The victims received nothing: for this reason the survivors and the associations dealing with the matter continue to ask that the Japanese government offer them compensation.

