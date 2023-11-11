A Skyrim player takes advantage of one of the game’s mods to create his character imitating the appearance of Gigachad.

One of the most beloved games by Bethesda has always been Skyrim, this installment of dragons and open world has managed to make millions of players fall in love with it and continues to be a truly played installment by users who are in that fantastic world. On this occasion, one of those players wanted to start a new game with a very peculiar character, yes, just as the headline says, you will have to welcome him to Gigachad.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

The well-known internet meme has managed to cross the screen to become a video game character. Skyrim allows a lot of mods that change its playable and visual aspect, so it seems that its life is practically infinite. And the truth is, this will be the case as long as there are infinite playable possibilities and of course, people who enjoy its mechanics, its cities and its history that has managed to captivate so many people.

This is the character of Gigachad in Skyrim

The creator of this curious but interesting creation was the Reddit user Zer0-Deaths. We don’t know if his name refers to his experience with video games, but of course it With the character of Gigachad you have everything you need to succeed in Skyrim. Just below these lines we will leave you the image that he has shared in the forum so that you can see the incredible recreation that he has made with his player. There is no waste, so open your eyes very wide.

Suggestions for a Gigachad playthough?

byu/Zer0-Deaths inskyrim

The modeling of the character is wonderful and of course, the post has been liked a lot, you just have to see the more than 3,700 positive votes it has at the time of writing this news. The comments have been filled with positive words, about how successful the modeling is and of course, how he had done it. The user has confirmed that he created his own version of Gigachad with the RaceMenu mod, so now you know how to try your own version.

This Bethesda installment, Skyrim, came out in 2011 and since then its popularity has not stopped growing. It is true that after so many years it is inevitable to lose some players, however, its users remain an incredible number of players on all platforms. For many, this is a masterpiece that deserves all the attention and care in the world, so you will continue to see content from this game for many years to come. At least until the release of its sixth installment.

