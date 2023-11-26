Perhaps its name doesn’t tell you much, but for a few months now the EHE has complicated the dreams of ranchers and hunters in Spain. That’s right. The acronym responds to epizootic hemorrhagic disease, the name of a disease that affects domestic and wild ruminants, is claiming the lives of a respectable number of cows and threatens to leave large losses on farms. As such, EHE is not new—it was detected in the 1950s—but until now it seemed like a problem exclusive to other latitudes, such as America or Africa.

Not anymore. Thanks largely to the change in scenario caused by global warming, from 2022 it is also a European challenge.

The EHE challenge. Perhaps in Europe it does not sound very familiar to us, but as Professor of Microbiology Raúl Rivas recently recalled in The Conversation, EHE was detected for the first time in the United States 68 years ago and since then it has been recorded in other regions of the planet with temperate climates and tropical. The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food defines it as an infectious, non-contagious viral disease that is transmitted through the bite of insects of the genus Culicoides – the mosquito, for example – and that affects ruminants.

Although its impact on farms can be considerable, it is not transmitted to humans, not even through the consumption of products related to infected animals. “The disease is notifiable because it carries a high risk of generating significant direct and indirect economic losses, but we are not facing a zoonosis, that is, it is not transmitted to humans,” details Raúl Rivas, who recalls that the EU has given category of disease under surveillance and measures must be taken to prevent its spread.

Map on EHE outbreaks published by the Ministry of Agriculture on November 22.

The “COVID of the cows”. The reality is that EHE has earned a much more popular and catchy nickname: the “COVID of cows”, an imprecise label both due to the characteristics of the virus and the catalog of animals it affects, but it gives an idea. approximate of the effect it has on the cattle.

In cattle it causes fever, loss of appetite, swelling of the tongue, salivation, peeling of the muzzle, lameness, watery eyes or runny nose, among an extensive list of symptoms. The Ministry of Agriculture specifies that the impact may differ between types of livestock – goats are in fact “very little susceptible to infection” – and that the disease also affects deer, fallow deer and roe deer.

But… Is it that serious? The Provincial Council of Bizkaia points out that in the case of cattle the disease usually resolves in a matter of “a couple of weeks”, although there are cases in which EHE can worsen until it ends the animal’s life. The truth is that over the last few months there are parts of the country in which thousands of affected specimens and hundreds of deaths have been recorded.

In September, the Junta de Castilla y León shared data that showed that the morbidity rate was approximately 13% and the mortality rate was around 1.5%. Among wild deer, a mortality rate ranging from 3 to 4% was reported in summer, although—Raúl Rivas recalls—in some outbreaks the estimates for this type of wild animals are significantly higher.





A problem with a start date. A peculiarity of the EHE is that it can be placed perfectly on the calendar. The disease was circulating in North America, Asia, Australia and Africa, but a case was not documented in the European Union until November 10, 2022, when Italian authorities detected the virus in cattle farms on the island of Sardinia.

Days later it was registered in Sicily and by November 18, infections were reported in the south of the Iberian Peninsula. The disease ended up spreading over time, with cases already reported in the north, such as Euskadi or Galicia, where La Voz assures that the first affected cow showed symptoms in September.

What the figures say. We have figures that can help us get a more or less precise idea of ​​what EHE entails. According to data collected by El Español, in mid-November the territorial delegation of the Junta de Castilla y León in Zamora reported that the number of animals affected by EHE in the province was already close to 9,200 and the number of dead cattle was on its way to a thousand. .

Around the same time, the Xunta reported 11 new outbreaks of the disease in its community, with cases spread across the provinces of A Coruña and Lugo. Over the last few months the EHE also reached other points, such as Catalonia, Aragon or Extremadura, and the SER reported last week that since September Euskadi has added a balance that is close to 600 dead cattle.





…and loss estimates. Not everything is about numbers of sick or deceased specimens. Livestock farmers are already warning of the impact that EHE can have on their sector and are demanding help in the face of a disease that, according to calculations by Unión de Uniones, in some regions could have caused the death of more than 1.64% of the suckler census. and extensive bulls in just three months.

In Extremadura, the agricultural organization Asaja estimated the “bill” for the disease at five million euros in the middle of the month, and Unión Extremadura even went furtherpointing in August to losses of 15 million euros.

“It can be estimated that on a farm with about 100 suckler cows the losses can reach 15,000 euros,” the Union of Farmers and Livestock Unions explains to El Periódico de España. For the sector, the impact is measured not only in casualties, but also in veterinary treatments, abortions or infertility. There are those who point out another consequence, which could be seen in the longer term: that the effects of EHE on cattle and their offspring and the extra costs end up being passed on to prices.

{“videoId”:”x82nuzb”,”autoplay”:true,”title”:”EXPERT in genetics EXPLAINS to us what CRISPR Insert Coin with Lluis Montoliu has meant”, “tag”:””}

How to face the problem? The million dollar question. The Ministry of Agriculture itself recognizes that at the moment there are no authorized vaccines in the European Union, so it is recommended to combat the insects that transmit them with the help of insecticides, repellents or take care of the transportation of livestock. For now, it is expected that the drop in the winter thermometer will make the situation improve, which does not mean that the scenario will change again in spring.

Rivas leaves some keys in The Conversation: the first, that climate change favors the survival and transmission of insects that transmit the disease; The second is that in Japan and the US there are vaccines available against certain serotypes of the virus. In Europe there was no such need, a circumstance that could change now. For now, there are already institutions making moves to make the fight against EHE less burdensome for ranchers.

Images: Annie Spratt (Unsplash) and Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food

In Xataka: The “curse of the Canarian crops”: everyone knows that the banana is in crisis, no one knows if it will be able to get out of it

(function() {

window._JS_MODULES = window._JS_MODULES || {};

var headElement = document.getElementsByTagName(‘head’)[0];

if (_JS_MODULES.instagram) {

var instagramScript = document.createElement(‘script’);

instagramScript.src=”https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js”;

instagramScript.async = true;

instagramScript.defer = true;

headElement.appendChild(instagramScript);

}

})();

–

The news A silent disease is wreaking havoc among Spanish ranchers: the “COVID of the cows” was originally published in

Xataka

by Carlos Prego.