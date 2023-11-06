In 1997, the massive ship Tokio Express was headed to New York after loading hundreds of containers in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. On its way, a gigantic wave of almost 9 meters crashed into the boat. Curiously, that ship carried in one of its 62 containers five million Lego pieces, which were lost in the ocean. The event, known as the Great Lego Spill (as in oil), is the worst toy-related environmental disaster in history.

The captain of the Tokyo Express described the wave on February 13 as a “once in 100 years phenomenon,” which rocked the ship from side to side. According to the cargo inventory, the container had 4,756,940 Lego pieces inside, of which 3,178,807 were light enough to float.

And to the surprise of the residents, those pieces They have been appearing for years on the beaches near the accident site. Not only then, but for the last 25 years colorful ocean-themed Lego bricks have washed ashore: octopuses, assorted scuba gear, square whales and other plastic pieces. That has fueled a movement of collectors going to various places to look for “rare” pieces in the sand.





Tracey Williams, an environmental and local activist from Cornwall began collecting these Legos in 1997 in South Devon, UK, shortly after the accident. Today, she documents the phenomenon on social media on her “Lego Lost at Sea” page, where people share photos of Legos they found on beaches. She recently published Adrift: The Curious Tale of Lego Lost at Sea, a book detailing the Lego incident.

Williams and his family have collected hundreds of Lego pieces from that cargo ship: “It started as a bit of fun, and now it’s a full-time job. I think it’s very interesting to be able to see the impact of the cargo that was lost and how long hard”.





In fact, it even has an inventory of what came in the original shipment. Among other pieces, the container carried 28,700 yellow inflatable rafts, 52,000 red propels, 4,200 black octopuses, 33,427 black dragons, 514 green dragons and more than 15,000 sharks. Another curiosity is that not a single shark has ever been found; these probably weighed more and ended up at the bottom of the sea. In 2015, even the BBC mapped more than 40 beach locations in Cornwall where people had collected some remains.

On the company’s side, Lego issued a statement after the accident encouraging citizens to find the pieces and keep them. The company also opened a means of communication so people could call and report where they had picked up the parts so the company could help with cleanup operations.

An environmental disaster

The phenomenon has worried a large sector of environmental activism since the 1990s, mainly because of all those pieces that did not float in the sea and reached the beaches. When scientists analyzed the structure of the eroded beach Legos using X-ray fluorescence, they found that the 1997 ship Legos could take up to 1,300 years to decompose completely, as explained in 2020 in the magazine Environmental Pollution.

Dr Andrew Turner, from the University of Plymouth, explained in this BBC article that this part of the cargo could be a long-term problem: “The material that sinks is not seen, which means it is more difficult to recover. “And it’s likely to last hundreds or thousands of years. A lot of that material will become part of the lithosphere.”

According to the IUCN, at least 14 million tonnes of plastic end up in the oceans each year and make up 80% of all marine debris found in deep-sea sediments and drifting in surface waters.

According to the company’s analysis, about 75% of LEGO’s carbon footprint comes from the extraction and refining of this plastic. For this reason, LEGO decided a few years ago that it was time to make its products more sustainable and began to manufacture the first pieces made of organic plastic. The new plant pieces are made of polyethylene, a plastic based on sugar cane that, without being completely biodegradable, has a higher recycling capacity.

