The famous Indonesian singer, Bunga Citra Lestari (BCL) will soon give up her widow status after reportedly marrying a man named Tiko Aryawardhana.

BCL’s marriage registration with Tiko was confirmed by the Pasar Minggu Religious Unit Office (KUA). It is known that the two of them asked for a marriage certificate in Bali because they planned to tie the knot in that city.

Bunga Citra Lestari has lived alone with her child for almost 4 years after her husband, Ashraf Sinclair, died on February 18 2020.

Before marrying the late Ashraf, BCL was known to have been close and reportedly dated a fellow artist.

So, who are the men who have been close to BCL?

1. Reza Rahadian

Suara.com – BCL’s closeness to Reza Rahardian occurred because they both played in a film entitled Habibie & Ainun. Not a few people are captivated by the chemistry built by BCL and Reza.

Therefore, many people think that there is a special relationship between BCL and Reza. However, this was denied by them. Both of them admitted that they were close as just colleagues. Outside of work, BCL and Reza are also good friends.

2. Hengky Kurniawan

In the early 2000s, Bunga Citra Lestari was often involved in the same soap opera title as Hengky Kurniawan. Slowly, the seeds of love began to grow between the two of them until finally they decided to date.

At that time, BCL and Hengky were one of the celebrity couples who were often highlighted by the media. But unfortunately, this relationship ended in 2004 when they had been in a relationship for 1.5 years. The reason their relationship ended was because they were busy with each other.

3. Rizal Mantovani

The famous director, Rizal Mantovani, was also reportedly one of the names said to have had a special relationship with BCL. These rumors spread after photos of them together were leaked to the public.

In the photo circulating, it appears that BCL and Rizal are at a party. However, the BCL manager mentioned that it was an old photo.

4. Ariel ‘NOAH’

Ariel ‘NOAH’, who is BCL’s duet partner in the song “Erasing Your Traces”, turns out to have been captivated by BCL’s beautiful charm. Ariel was reported to have filled BCL days several years ago.

Based on circulating rumors, their closeness occurred when Ariel was still married to his ex-wife, Sarah Amalia.

In fact, some time ago there were rumors circulating that BCL and Ariel were in a relationship. The reason is, a video that went viral on social media shows the moment Ariel kissed BCL during a concert at JIExpo Kemayoran on October 8 2023.

However, Ariel clarified that he did not kiss BCL. He only congratulated BCL for running the concert well.

5. Tiko Aryawardhana

The closeness between Bunga Citra Lestari and Tiko Aryawardhana was barely noticed by the media. The reason is, the two of them rarely show their closeness.

After investigating, apparently BCL and Tiko live close to each other, even next to each other. It is known that the singer of ‘Sunny’ lives in a house with the address Pejaten Barat No. 9. Meanwhile, Tiko lives in a house that is only one number different, namely Pejaten Barat No. 10.

Now, Tiko and BCL are planning their wedding which will soon be held in Bali. Reportedly, BCL and Tiko will get married on December 2 2023.

Contributor: Syifa Khoerunnisa