Director of the United Nations Office of Human Rights (OHCHR) in New York, Craig Mokhiber. Photo/Middle East Monitor

JAKARTA – Shocking news came from the UN Director of Human Rights (HAM) in New York Craig Mokhiber. He took the decision to resign from his position, citing the agency’s failure to handle the Israeli-Palestinian crisis properly.

Mokhiber’s resignation is a slap to the world and international organizations which until now have been powerless to stop Israel’s brutal bombardment of the Gaza Strip in violation of a number of international laws.

Craig Mokhiber’s resignation leaves a number of interesting facts to be revealed. The following are a series of facts about the legal practitioner’s resignation from the position of Director of Human Rights (HAM) at the United Nations in New York.

1. Feels that the UN has failed to handle the Israeli-Palestinian crisis and is submissive to the US

As written above, Mokhiber resigned because he felt that the body he led failed to handle the Israeli-Palestinian crisis properly. Furthermore, he accused the UN of once again failing to take action, referring to previous genocides in Bosnia, Rwanda and Myanmar.

He has also asked the UN to apply the same standards to Israel as it applies when assessing human rights violations in other countries in the world.

“Instead of doing its job, the UN has surrendered to the power of the United States (US) and surrendered to the Israeli lobby, while the settler colonial, ethno-nationalist, European project in Palestine has entered its final stage,” said the top UN official.

The UN has repeatedly failed to stop genocide, according to Mokhiber, citing events in Rwanda and Bosnia, the genocide against the Yazidis by ISIS, and the Rohingya in Myanmar as examples.

“In recent decades, significant parts of the UN have succumbed to the power of the United States and fear of the Israeli lobby, so much so that they have abandoned these principles, and retreated from international law itself. We have lost much through this neglect, including our own global credibility. “But it is the Palestinian people who have suffered the greatest losses due to our failure,” he said.

“To improve this situation, the UN must learn from the principled stances taken in cities around the world in recent days as many people spoke out against the genocide, even at the risk of beatings and arrests,” he suggested.

2. Says Israel has committed genocide

In his resignation letter, Mokhiber said that Israel’s military actions in the Gaza Strip were genocide in accordance with written regulations.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, he said that usually the most difficult part of proving genocide is that there must be an intention to destroy all or part of a particular group.

“In this case, the intentions of the Israeli leaders have been made explicit and stated publicly – by the prime minister, by the president, by senior cabinet ministers, by military leaders – so it is easy to do. It is in the public record ,” he said.

3. Says the US and major countries are involved in Israel’s genocide in the Gaza Strip

Mokhiber said the Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip was a textbook case of genocide. The European ethno-nationalist, settler colonial project in Palestine has entered its final stages, leading to the accelerated destruction of the last vestiges of life of the indigenous Palestinian population in Palestine.

“The governments of the US, UK, and most European countries were fully complicit in this horrific attack, not only for failing to fulfill their international obligations but also for actively arming the attack, providing economic and intelligence support, and providing political and diplomatic cover for the atrocity Israel,” he explained.

“This cover is further strengthened by the Western corporate media, increasingly controlled and close to the state, which has continuously dehumanized Palestinians to facilitate genocide, and broadcast war propaganda and advocate national, racial or religious hatred,” he stressed.

4. Ask the UN to Cancel the Illusive Two-State Solution

In his resignation letter, Mokhiber called on the UN to abandon the illusory two-state solution, and advocated the creation of a single, democratic, secular state across the entire historic Palestinian territory, which would ensure the “dismantling” of Israel, which he called a “grossly racist settler colonial project .”

