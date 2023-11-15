A judge in the Tagansky District Court in Moscow imposed a fine of 15 million rubles (about 164,000 dollars) on Google after it repeatedly refused to store personal data about citizens in Russia.

Google was previously fined for the same reasons in August 2021 and June 2022, under a Russian law that requires foreign entities to store the personal data of their Russian users.

The American technology giant was also ordered to pay a fine of 3 million rubles (about 33 thousand dollars) in August, for not responding to a request to “delete alleged false information” about the conflict in Ukraine.

However, Russia can do little to collect the fine, as Google’s business in Russia was effectively shut down last year after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine.

The company said that it declared bankruptcy in Russia, after the authorities seized its bank account, making it unable to pay the salaries of employees and suppliers.

Russian courts also imposed fines on Apple and the Wikimedia Foundation, which hosts Wikipedia.

Since the start of the Russian attack on Ukraine in February 2022, Moscow has taken a series of measures to stifle any criticism of the military campaign.

Some critics faced severe penalties. Russian opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza was sentenced this year to 25 years in prison on charges of treason, due to speeches in which he criticized Russia’s war in Ukraine.