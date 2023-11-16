A Russian court on Thursday sentenced Sasha Skochilenko, a 33-year-old Russian artist who was arrested in April 2022 after exchanging price tags from St. Petersburg supermarkets with messages against the invasion of Ukraine, to 7 years in prison by Russia. On the tickets were written things like: «The Russian army bombed an art school in Mariupol where about 400 people were taking refuge from the bombing» and «Russian conscripts are sent to Ukraine: the lives of our children are the price of this war.” Her case is one of the cases of repression of freedom of expression that has attracted the most attention in Russia in recent months.

Skochilenko had already been detained for 19 months, so her overall sentence will be reduced by more than two years, because in Russia every day spent in a pre-trial detention center counts as a day and a half spent in a regular prison. She had been arrested after a customer of one of these supermarkets had reported her on the basis of a law “against false news”, or deemed as such by the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin, which effectively prohibits the dissemination of information on the war other than from those dictated by state propaganda. Following the approval of that law, almost all the still independent media, such as the newspaper Novaya Gazeta, the TV Rain station and the Eco radio station in Moscow were forced to close or interrupt their operations in Russia, and several activists human rights and ordinary citizens critical of the war have received even long prison sentences.

According to OVD-Info, a major Russian human rights group that monitors political arrests and provides legal assistance, 19,834 Russian citizens demonstrating against the war have been arrested since the war began. Nearly 750 people faced criminal trials because of their positions.

Skolichenko did not deny replacing the price tags but rejected charges that he knowingly spread false information. She called the case against her “strange and ridiculous,” and told the court that an investigator working on her case resigned, saying he didn’t choose to do that job “to work on cases like the one against her.” ». «Everyone sees and knows that you are not trying a terrorist. I’m not trying to be an extremist or a political activist: I’m a pacifist,” Skolichenko said before sentencing.