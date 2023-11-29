loading…

Many Hamas leaders are in exile in Qatar. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Many top Hamas leaders live in exile. They carried out diplomatic missions to gain support for the struggle. Qatar is the destination of their exile because they receive security guarantees from Doha.

The following is a list of top Hamas officials who live in Qatar.

1. Ismail Haniyah



Photo/Reuters

Ismail Haniyeh is widely regarded as the overall leader of Hamas.

A leading member of the movement in the late 1980s, Israel imprisoned Haniyeh for three years in 1989 when it cracked down on the first Palestinian uprising.

He was then exiled in 1992 to the no man’s land between Israel and Lebanon, along with a number of Hamas leaders.

After a year in exile, he returned to Gaza. In 1997 he was appointed head of the office of Hamas’ spiritual leader, thus strengthening his position.

Haniyeh was appointed Palestinian prime minister in 2006 by President Mahmoud Abbas after Hamas won the most seats in national elections, but was dismissed a year later after the group ousted Abbas’ Fatah party from the Gaza Strip in a week of deadly violence.

Haniyeh rejected his dismissal as “unconstitutional”, and stressed that his government “will not abandon its national responsibilities towards the Palestinian people”, and continue to rule in Gaza.

He was elected head of Hamas’ political bureau in 2017.

In 2018, the US Department of State designated Haniyeh as a terrorist. He has lived in Qatar for the past few years.

2. Khaled Meshaal



Photo/Reuters