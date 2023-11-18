Sly was so fascinated by a rock show that he began to shape what would be his third great film saga.

With Rocky and Rambo forever enshrined in the Seventh Art, Sylvester Stallone took advantage of both sagas for decades, but, as the Italian Colt would say: “there was still something in the basement.” In 2010, the actor released his last big saga action: The mercenaries.

Although they are tremendously conventional on a narrative level, The Expendables movies are clear about what their strong point is: bringing together great action stars from the 80s, 90s and 2000s on the big screen.

Sylvester Stallone has met with talents such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jason StathamBruce Willis, Dolph Lundgren, Jean-Claude Van Damme o Chuck Norristo name a few.

However, the idea that served as the genesis for The Expendables did not come to the actor in the most usual way, as highlighted in Sly, his Netflix documentary.

The mercenaries owe their existence to Rock

Towards the end of the documentary when they talk about The Mercenaries, Sylvester Stallone reveals that a rock and roll concert gave him the idea of ​​bringing together the old guard of action cinema.

“I went to see a rock ‘n’ roll show. I told my wife, ‘God, these guys are great.’ And my wife looked at me, she said, ‘It’s going to get better.’

Boom! A guy shows up in Dockers, with loose pants, and he’s been sitting so long that the back looks like a fucking accordion. Fuck! It’s brilliant: everything is sold. “Everyone on stage is done, but the fact that thousands of people came to see this set of old glories… I said, ‘There’s got to be something here: I’m going to start doing it with action heroes.'”

Although Los mercen4rios has not been the most brilliant installment of the saga, its three predecessors were interesting films of action that allowed us to bring together on screen some of the titans that gave us hours and hours of explosions, shootouts and fierce fights.

Sylvester Stallone achieved another great success in the cinema and, although The Expendables has never lived up to the two great works of the actorRocky and Rambo, achieved what Sly glimpsed at that concert.