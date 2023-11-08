Marc, a 63-year-old French national, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease more than 20 years ago, and since then has suffered from severe mobility problems, including poor balance and an inability to walk.

After undergoing a spinal transplant, which aims to restore normal signals to the leg muscles from the spine, he was able to walk normally.

Mark’s experience during illness

“I practically can’t walk anymore without falling over frequently, several times a day,” Mark told the Guardian.

“Nowadays, I am no longer afraid to climb the stairs. Every Sunday I go to the lake and walk about 6 kilometers. It is unbelievable.”

The implant has not yet been tested in a full clinical trial. But the Swiss team, which has a long-term program to develop brain-machine interfaces to overcome paralysis, hopes their technology will offer a completely new approach to treating motor deficits in people with Parkinson’s disease.

“It is impressive to see how by electrically stimulating the spinal cord in a targeted way, in the same way we did with patients with hemiplegia, we can correct gait disturbances caused by Parkinson’s disease,” said Jocelyn Bloch, a neurosurgeon and professor at Harvard Medical School.

Parkinson’s disease

Parkinson’s disease is caused by the gradual loss of dopamine-producing neurons.

For about 90 percent of patients with advanced disease, this leads to walking difficulties, including impaired balance and freezing of gait.

Conventional treatments, such as the drug levodopa, can improve symptoms, but are unable to completely restore normal movement. The implant aims to overcome this by directly targeting the spinal area responsible for activating the leg muscles during walking.

How was the treatment?

First, the team developed a personalized anatomical map of Mark’s spinal cord that identified the precise locations involved in signaling the leg to move. Electrodes were then implanted at these sites, allowing stimulation to be delivered directly to the spine.

The patient wears a motion sensor on each leg, and when he starts walking, the implant automatically turns on and begins delivering stimulation pulses to spinal neurons.

The goal is to correct abnormal signals that are sent from the brain, down the spine, to the legs in order to restore normal movement.

The authors said a full clinical trial was needed to prove clinical efficacy, and they enrolled six more patients to evaluate whether the benefits seen might be replicated.