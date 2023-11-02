A retired couple aged 88 and 81 from Eure-et-Loir, southwest of Paris, had decided to sell their holiday home in Gard, southern France. Two years ago, when they were cleaning the house before signing the sale, they came across a mask of fangs from Gabon, Africa. The object had been brought by the husband’s grandfather, who had been a colonial governor in Africa in the early 20th century.

While most of the contents of the house and the furniture were sold together, they decided to sell the mask to a local antique dealer, who agreed to buy it for 150 euros in 2021. Months later, reading the newspaper, the owners discovered that their mask had just been sold for 4.2 million euros at a specialized auction in Montpellier. Apparently, it was a rare relic used in the rituals of an African secret society.

The auction catalog explained that the mask had been “collected around 1917, under unknown circumstances, by the French colonial governor René-Victor Edward Maurice Fournier (1873-1931), probably during a tour of Gabon.” The sale sparked the interest of some art buyers and experts, with an auction house official telling French television that this type of mask was “even rarer than a painting by Leonardo da Vinci.”

As expected, the couple has sued the merchant who bought the mask from them and is asking for 5.5 million euros. They argue in their lawsuit that the merchant knew the true value of the object when he bought it from them and hid that knowledge from them. In fact, the antiquarian He did not display the mask in his store and instead directly contacted the auction houses Drouot Estimation and Fauve Paris, which estimated it to be worth between 100 and 120 euros and 400 and 600 euros, respectively.

The dealer wanted a third opinion and went to another auction house specializing in African objects in Montpellier. After ordering analysis using carbon-14 dating and mass spectrometry, The mask was dated to the 19th century. and expert evaluation by an ethnologist revealed that it was used for purification rites by the Ngil society, a secret society that operated within the Fang ethnic group in Gabon until the 1920s.

The auction house put the mask up for sale with an estimated price of between 300,000 and 400,000 euros and It ended up being sold for 4.2 million euros. in March 2022. “This piece of kaolin-coated wood is exceptional in terms of its rarity, as only about a dozen reference specimens are known to exist worldwide, in Western museums and collections,” the researchers indicate. court records.

The couple began by presenting the case before a judicial court in Alès requesting a court order to seize the product of the sale, as well as compensation for damages. The Alès court initially authorized the seizure, but ended up siding with the antique dealer and lifted the order, returning the funds to the dealer.

The antique dealer then came to offer the couple an out-of-court settlement to pay them 300,000 euros, so that all parties would win, but the couple’s children opposed and continued with their complaint.

The couple appealed the sentence to the high court in Nîmes in November. “The defendant is a second-hand dealer who unequivocally offers an appraisal service on his website. Only one person with a perfect knowledge of the art market is able to organize a sale through an auction house, after having requested a carbon 14 test and enlisting the help of an expert in African masks,” the couple claimed, according to court documents. They even allege that the dealer He also approached his gardener to learn more about his family and ancestry to deduce the piece’s authenticity.

“My clients fell off their chairs,” the couple’s lawyer, Frédéric Mansat-Jaffré, explained to franceinfo. “You have to be in good faith and honest; My clients would never have given up this mask at that price if they had known that it was an extremely rare object,” said the lawyer, who is confident that the sale can be canceled.

He cited other cases such as the owners of paintings by Nicolas Poussin who were wrongly attributed to a lesser-known painter before being later authenticated, leading to the cancellation of those contracts and obtaining restitution from the owners.

The defense, for its part, argued that the dealer “is a second-hand dealer and not an antique dealer and cannot be considered an appraisal professional. He has no knowledge of African art.” For now, the mask, which supposedly inspired Picasso and Modigliani, remains in the hands of its last buyer. A court decision on how the profits will be allocated is expected to be made in December.

African cultural heritage

To add fuel to the fire, members of the Gabonese community have come out saying that the mask should be returned to Gabon. “It is an insult to our people. That mask it was stolen at the time of colonization… All these works of art and so many that we see in museums were taken by force, and the people who made them were told that they were the work of the devil and that, instead, they should believe in the Bible. And from that moment on, these artifacts have appeared in Europe, enriching people who have made money from them for decades,” said Solange Bizeau of the Collectif Gabon Occitanie.

French President Emmanuel Macron called for the return of such works of art from French museums in 2017: “I cannot accept that a large part of the cultural heritage from several African countries is in France.” Let us remember that in the French country there are about 90,000 African objects, most of them from sub-Saharan Africa. In 2020, the French parliament voted in favor of returning to Senegal and Benin valuable artifacts that were looted during the colonial period.

