Experts added, according to the British newspaper “Daily Mail”, that bad breath does not necessarily result from esophageal reflux or tonsillitis, as it can occur due to the presence of a lot of bacteria in the intestines.

According to experts, the smell of the mouth, which resembles the smell of rotten eggs, results from hydrogen sulfide, a colorless gas whose presence causes the growth of many bacteria in the intestines.

Doctor Zoe Williams said, “Bad breath usually feels like something rotten and can vary in severity, and may also be accompanied by belching and gas.”

“When there is an overgrowth of bacteria, it can lead to bad breath,” she added.

She says that the activity of Helicobacter bacteria, or Helicobacter pylori, increases the risk of stomach ulcers and can cause bad breath.

While some hydrogen sulfide in the breath is normal, high levels have been linked to several serious gastrointestinal diseases.

People who suspect that their gut is the root cause of bad breath can make lifestyle and dietary changes, such as eating fermented foods like yogurt or eating parsley to reduce bad breath.