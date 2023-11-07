On Monday, Major Gennadiy Chastiakov, assistant to the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhny, was killed by the explosion of a grenade that had been given to him by a colleague for his birthday. Chastiakov was with his family, and one of his sons was also seriously injured in the explosion.

According to a statement from the Ukrainian Interior Minister, Chastiakov was not aware that the object he was handling was a real grenade: he would have triggered it after taking it from the hands of his son, who was trying to do the same thing. The Ukrainian authorities are investigating the man’s death: at the moment they have said they exclude it was a murder organized by Russia, as some reports initially suggested, and have defined it as an “accident”.

The grenade had been given to Chastiakov the same day by another officer along with other grenades and a bottle of whiskey. The officer allegedly told Chastiakov “it’s difficult to surprise you, that’s why I’m giving you some grenades and a bottle of good whiskey.” According to the testimony given by Chastiakov’s wife to the authorities, the major believed that the grenades were glasses.

Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhny, to whom Chastiakov was an advisor, said that since the beginning of the Russian invasion the major had been “a reliable shoulder” and that he had completely dedicated his life to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

