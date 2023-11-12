Rick Grimes’ spin-off could be key to the arrival of a new season of The Walking Dead

Rick Grimes en The Walking Dead

Join the conversation

Scott M. Gimplethe head of content for The Walking Dead, has confirmed that the possibility of a season 12 will still be present after the course of the spin-offs that are underway. The most successful zombie series on television has various productions derived from the core plot, which have branched out into stories of the most important personalities of the series, sometimes giving rise to new characters.

The most important spin-offs of The Walking Dead that could merge

Dead Citymade by Maggie and Negan y Daryl Dixonheaded by the same, are the last two spin-off series that are broadcast and continue the story of 4 of the most important characters in The Walking Dead universe.

In Dead Citywe are presented with a devastated New York in which Maggie searches for her kidnapped son with the help of Negan. Their work will be complicated in the middle of a city that the survivors have plunged into anarchy, violence and terror. Daryl Dixon It begins with Daryl disembarking without really knowing how or why, in Europe, specifically in France, where the zombie pandemic that has devastated humanity since then originated. In this post-apocalyptic France Daryl will find a way to return home.

In season 10 of The Walking Dead, we are shown how Michonne begins the search for Rick after finding evidence that he was still alive years after his disappearance. Thus, the most anticipated spin-off of the series is The Ones Who Livein which the return of Michonne and the most acclaimed character among fans, the undisputed protagonist of the series, Rick Grimes. The announcement of this spin-off series excites viewers like never before as they imagine a new reunion of the series’ original cast of characters.

The content director of the series affirms that, thanks to the spin-offs, one more season is possible

All the boiling has increased even more with some of the statements what he gave us Gimple in the last Comic Con in New York. In them, he has left in the air the possibility that a crossover event will merge all new spin-offsalso encompassing the long-awaited The Ones Who Livewhich could lead to a final season. This is what Gimple said:

A crossover isn’t specifically planned, but it would be nice to see. The dream would be for these series to somehow converge narratively. I’m not against season 12 of The Walking Dead.

These words give way to a wave of speculation about the end of the series in a supposed season 12, and about the outcome of each of the spin-offs that are underway at the moment. All of this could influence about future productions like the one mentioned The Ones Who Live.

The experiences that Maggie and Negan experience in New York, or Daryl and Carol on their trip around the world, could definitely have an impact on the destiny of the franchise and open a new narrative path for it, where we even see characters that do not appear in the line plot that is currently broadcast.

Before the arrival of the spin-offs, it had been proposed to continue with the series for up to three more seasons. This would be done with the disappearance of some important characters and with Maggie and Negan as the main protagonists of the story. In the end, we have seen that this has not been the case, which gives us to understand that some decisions important arguments They have been taken as the plot developed.

This, together with the statements of the main showrunner of the seriesallows us to think that really there’s a possibility that all series based on the same universe are based on a season 12leaving a dreamed definitive closure for all The Walking Dead fans. Although today it is not confirmed that what was said will happen, nor is it evident how everything could converge into a perfect ending, Scott M. Gimple has expressed hope to this idea and has spread this optimism to all fans of the series.

Join the conversation