The creations of Pokémon users never cease to surprise people, on this occasion, the LEGO pieces are the protagonists.

Ferropaladin is one of the paradox forms that you can see in that LEGO collection.

The Pokémon franchise continues to grow as time goes by. Although it saw the light of day a few years ago, Followers never stop enjoying new material, whether in the form of movies, series, letters or video games. However, there is something that you cannot forget, the creations made by the Pokémon community, although they are not official things, the level they show is really overwhelming, Today we bring you LEGO figures that recreate paradox shapes.

The paradox Pokémon were introduced in the game Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, from then on, players have not stopped creating their own versions of these creatures, however today we bring you something different. On this occasion, A follower has decided to recreate some of these shapes with LEGO pieces, something complicated and incredible that will make your jaw drop. So don’t miss anything we leave you below.

This is this brutal recreation of the Pokémon paradox with LEGO pieces

The artist who created this magnificent creation was Reddit user zombieee4567. The four Pokémon you have chosen to recreate are divided into two, the Scarlet version, and two others, the Purple version. Just below these lines we will leave you the photos in question so that you don’t miss any, so you know, stay very attentive, because they will surely impress you as much as they do us.

As you have seen, the protagonists are Ferrosaco, Melenaleteo, Pelarena and Ferropaladín. The result is truly wonderful and you can perfectly differentiate the Pokémon that are represented there. It is incredible to see the amount of imagination and the good results that the works of the Pokémon community always offer, each new addition they show surpasses even the previous one, so you will surely continue to see great tributes from users.

As we have told you, these paradox forms were introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, which continues to expand its content thanks to the various DLCs. So if you are one of those people who are enjoying Nintendo games, you will surely have new material to spend hours and hours enjoying the magical world that these games offer. The Pokémon era seems to have no endgreat news.

