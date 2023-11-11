The Pokémon community never tires of offering you new material so you can continue enjoying your favorite franchise.

Pikachu is the main Pokémon of the franchise.

The Pokémon franchise continues to increase in popularity, Despite having been on the market for so many years, the content it offers does not stop growing. Whether in its series, movies, video games like Pokémon Scarlet and Purple or even mobile games. It is also worth noting that not only does it have original material, but the great community that forms around Pokémon does not stop offering impressive creations, as is the case of these fusions that have given rise to incredible models.

Surely you are already used to seeing different works of art that followers of these adorable creatures have made. As it could not be otherwise, Pokémon users continue to show their art and their great ability to develop creations that leave you speechless. If you want to know these new fusions, which we already told you look great, don’t miss the images that you will have a little further down.

This is what these new Pokémon from the original generation look like

These incredible designs have been drawn thanks to Reddit user Magnetroni. If you were hoping to see one or two images, you’re in luck, because this Pokémon fan has decided to show a few more, therefore, You have a lot of material to enjoy and of course, to get some ideas and do your own. Have you never imagined a Magikarp fused with Mewtwo? We are not going to make you have to wait any longer, so just below these lines you will have the images in question.

As you have seen, the results are great, in fact, if you like them and want to see more about it, do not hesitate to take a look at their Reddit profile, because there you can find more creations. Some of the fusions he has done here are really curious and fun, while others do give a feeling of quite important danger, you better not come across them, Surely the worst is that Magikarp fused with Onix.

On the other hand, The latest creation that references Beedrill and Mewtwo seems amazing to us. As you can see, Pokémon does not stop receiving content from its large and incredible community. Anything is possible, so be prepared to continue seeing these types of additions to the franchise in the future. Beautiful wooden boxes have even been created to store your precious Pokémon cards, something that every fan would be delighted to have in their hands.

