The world of Pokémon is so wide and covers so many areas, that it is normal that from time to time we come across news as curious as the one we are going to show you below. Pokémon fans have always had an innate talent to surprise us.

And one of these fans in particular has entered a contest, and has managed to take the “victory” with a Volcarona costume that is most intriguing to see. And there are many who, since they were children, have had a passion for cosplay and embodying to your favorite charactersand why not, get into the skin (or the wings) of a Pokémon as interesting as Volcarona.

My pokemon obsessed kid wanted to be Volcarona this year, I think he nailed it!

byu/Kitchen-Charge-7060 inpokemon

Volcarona is a bug/fire type Pokémon that was introduced in the fifth Pokémon generation. And since then seems to have won over a few die-hard fans. So passionate that they are able to come up with an ideal costume to represent it in real life.

Via