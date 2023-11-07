The world of Pokémon is very varied, not only in terms of its games and everything that Nintendo has offered us over the years. Also thanks to a community in which in this case, A Pokémon fan wanted to share with others his new Pokémon design.

In case we have few options currently available, there are some dedicated players who decide to invent new Pokémon either from scratch or based on some that already exist. And the Pokémon we bring you today looks like a melted version of Eevee, almost as if it were made of chocolate.

If you could add 1 or 2 new types what would it be ? For me it’ll be Gourmet and Sound type (Art by me)

As we see in both designs, it is almost as if the player wanted to come up with two new designs and types of Pokémon. The “gourmet” type almost looks like an evolved form of Eevee, one of many. while the remaining images show us many more designs that are at least curious to analyze.

Once again the creativity of the community leaves us speechless and with the desire to share this unique and special content with all of you. Which design did you like the most? Don’t hesitate to leave a comment about it.

