Star Wars is one of the longest-running and most successful entertainment franchises in history, so it is not surprising that it has many games under its belt. One of the most beloved is Knights of the Old Republic, an RPG that captivated the community with its mechanics and story. A remake is on the way, but there is an air of concern and uncertainty surrounding the project.

Let’s rewind a little and remember that the new version of the classic 2003 was announced with great fanfare during a PlayStation Showcase a 2021. Beyond the fact that it will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive on consoles (although it could come to Xbox), most of the substantial details are unknown.

Now, more than 2 years after the revelation, uncertainty resurfaces and the community is very concerned, since Embracer Group He refrained from revealing more information about the project. This situation occurs amid rumors and reports that point to a possible cancellation.

Is Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic in danger?

This week, Embracer Group released its most recent financial report. Certainly, the results are not favorable and indicate that the crisis within the company continues. After firing more than 900 employees During the second quarter that ended in September, the company continues with its reconstruction plan.

When asked by an analyst about the RPG remake, Lars Wingefors, CEO of Embracer Group, declined to respond. Without a doubt, this situation increases the doubts that the video game is in limbo and on the verge of cancellation.

“How do you feel about Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic? “I know it’s your favorite question,” the analyst questioned. “I noticed that everything I say becomes a headline, so that’s my only comment”Lars Wingefors responded.

The first discouraging rumors shedding light on the turbulent development of this game emerged in 2022. One report noted that an internal delay occurred, while another report emerged shortly after claiming that there was a studio change. Specifically, Aspyr stepped aside and its place was taken by Saber Interactive.

This year, the alarms went off after the crisis facing Embracer Group became known. Concern increased when PlayStation deleted promotional material, although there seems to be a reason behind this phenomenon.

But tell us, what do you think? Do you think the game is in danger?

