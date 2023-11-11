There are users who have spent a lot of time completing different objectives before going for the main adventure.

Peter wearing the black suit in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has been launched on the market in style as one of the great titles this Christmas and the main bastion for the PlayStation holidays, and in this installment we can see that Peter and Miles are in their best version of video gamesthereby giving rise to more than a few voices calling it the best superhero game in history, with Batman Arkham Asylum being the only one that can take this position away from it.

However, that does not mean that there are all kinds of bugs that cause hilarious moments, which could have made many players angry with the game, but it seems that the effect has been quite the opposite, since some have decided to dedicate so much to the game. game time that even have reached the maximum level after the tutorial.

A user reaches the maximum level in the first four missions of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

This has been the case that we have been able to see with the Reddit user known as 100% All Games, who has been responsible for uploading a series of photos to the title’s forum on the aforementioned social network that demonstrate that has been able to reach level 60the maximum there is in the game, after passing the game tutorial and before starting the missions that really have weight in the plot, such as the reunion with Harry.

It should be noted that it is not known exactly how he did this, although, if we take into account the way the game works, everything indicates that he has dedicated himself to search for crimes in New York, Sandman memories and photo shootsthese being the only missions and collectibles available at this point in the game.

Having said all this, it must be said that it is known that the development of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has taken care of the smallest detail in this wall-crawling adventure, giving rise to the fact that if you want to see for yourself what a good game it is, you have it. available on PS5.

