Marvel’s Spider-Man is the latest game from Insomniac Games, a renowned Sony studio.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was, without a doubt, one of the most anticipated releases of 2023, and it has really managed to convince the majority of fans, managing to position itself as one of the best games on PS5, Sony’s current generation console. We are facing a very complex game, which expands and improves the original that we received in 2018 for PlayStation 4, but it does not mean that it has everything that it provided us. Specifically we refer to the ability to change the time of daysomething that was possible to do in the first once we finished the main story, and that does not exist in the second installment.

Players have really missed this option, so since its launch They have been looking for a way to achieve thisand although an official way has not been found (so to speak) to achieve this time change, it is true that they have discovered an error that allows it to be achieved.

You can see the trick below, and we are talking about a series of actions in a certain order, which cause the time of day to change abruptly. Of course, it goes without saying that this currently works, but it is possible that subsequent updates will fix this bug and there will no longer be any way to change the time of day in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Of course, there is the possibility that, after requests from players on social networks, introduce this option soon in the game, thus making it unnecessary to use bugs or errors to change the time of day. Perhaps it will arrive together with the New Game Plus mode that we will receive soon as announced by Insomniac Games.

As we have already said, it is confirmed that we will receive updates for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, but we still do not know if this game will receive any DLC as if the original title in this franchise did. The normal thing would be to think that they will be launched, although we will have to wait a while for their official announcement, but the truth is that this It is simple speculation since Insomniac has not commented on the matter.

For now the best we can do is enjoy all the content that the base game has to offer us, which is not little, its story mode can last between 15 and 20 hours.

