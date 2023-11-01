Science and medicine in China have just reached a surprising milestone: restore the sense of hearing to children who were deaf from birth. Thanks to a revolutionary genetic treatment, several children have been able to hear for the first time, an advance that suggests a more promising future for those affected by certain forms of congenital deafness.

Let’s imagine for a moment living in a skyscraper in the bustling city of Dongguan, China. You are on the 15th floor, and the sound of city traffic rises to the window. It is the house of Yiyia six-year-old girl, deaf from birth, for whom sound was nonexistent throughout her life, but who now he hears clearly.

After undergoing the innovative treatment collected by Tecnology Review has been able to hear horns and street noises for the first time. Much better than that, her mother, Qin Lixue, emotionally recounts how the little girl now can repeat simple words after hearing them.

This pioneering treatment focuses on a gene therapy technique that uses a virus to add replacement DNA into specific cells in patients’ inner ears. Once in place, this DNA allows cells to detect vibrations and transmit sound to the brain.

According to MIT reportsthis procedure has been developed and tested for years by Dr. Yilai Shu and his team at Fudan University in Shanghai and has been successful in several children.

The treatment is unique for children who were born deaf with a genetic defect

However, not all deaf children will be able to benefit from this treatment. It is designed specifically for those with a defect in a gene that produces a protein called otoferlin, responsible for transmitting information from the ear to the brain.

A curious detail: due to the large size of this gene, the procedure requires dividing it into two parts and then recombining those sections in the patient’s body. But, What is the true magnitude of this achievement?

In the words of Dr. Zheng-Yi Chen, an associate professor at a Harvard-affiliated hospital: “Before treatment, if you put these kids in a movie theater with the sound turned all the way up, they wouldn’t hear it. “Now they can hear normal conversation and even a whisper.”

China is not the only country researching gene therapies to treat deafness or blindness. Western companies such as Akouos and Decibel Therapeutics are also conducting clinical trials. However, this latest news puts China at the forefront of this scientific race.

As in any revolution, there are challenges. Although many children have shown improvement, some have experienced no change. And, as Yiyi points out, now that they can listen, they realize how noisy the world can be, which they listen to with joy.