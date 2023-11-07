On the web we have already shared in HD a secret from Peach and another from a Nintendo protagonist. After a long wait, now Super Mario RPG finally returns with a renewed version for Switch. Today we get news about this game.

Super Mario RPG

This time they relate to a cool physical manual that is on the way. Nintendo has announced the creation of a physical manual based on the original 1996 manual for the re-release of Super Mario RPG on Nintendo Switch. The manual SNES style It will include an overview of the game world, character introductions, guides to finding treasure and defeating bosses, battle mechanics and trivia. For now, it has been confirmed for Japan, and there has been no mention of whether it will be released in more languages.

Here you can see it:

Remember that Super Mario RPG allows you to join a group of peculiar heroes to save Star Road and stop the troubled Smithy Gang. This colorful RPG features updated graphics and cinematics that add even more charm to the unexpected alliance between Mario, Bowser, Peach and the original characters Mallow and Geno. Enter (or revisit) this world of eccentric allies and outlandish enemies in an RPG for everyone!

What do you think of Mario RPG? Don’t forget that the November 17, 2023 on Nintendo Switch. You also have our complete coverage of this premiere here.

Fuente.