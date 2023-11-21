On Monday in Monrovia, the capital of Liberia, two people were killed and 18 were injured when a person hit them with his car while they were celebrating Joseph Boakai’s presidential election victory after last week’s runoff elections. The attack took place outside the headquarters of Boakai’s centre-right Unity Party. Local authorities said they had arrested one person but did not reveal his identity, and it is not yet clear whether the attack was politically motivated.

In the runoff, Boakai had narrowly surpassed the outgoing president, George Weah, obtaining 50.64 percent of the votes. Weah had publicly acknowledged defeat already after the poll, but Boakai was only formally declared president on Monday.