Graphic adventures seem to be (finally) back in fashion: not only have historical sagas like The Monkey Island made their return, but also many independent studies they began to tell us their stories through this particular type of video game. A Perfect Day, which we tell you about in the review, falls precisely into the last category. It is a graphic adventure with an absolutely unexpected style and themes, and it immediately captured us thanks to these two aspects. Now we are ready to give you an overall opinion!

China, 31/12/1999

The title immediately launches us into its story without any kind of preamble: we will take on the role of Chen Lianga pupil from an elementary school in the China 1999and without any particular explanation our end-of-year holidays started earlier than expected.

Our mission will be to make the last day of the year the perfect daypleasing all our friends, relatives and acquaintances, and delivering our Christmas card to our sweet friend Ke Yun. Will things go according to plan right away? Absolutely not. The aim of the game is in fact the continuous repetition of the time loop of December 31, 1999, in an attempt to achieve our “perfectionist” goal.

The interweaving of subplots of which our day is made up is set in one scenario capable of immediately make us feel deeply amazed: the greatest pride of the title is certainly its graphic style entirely hand-drawn with the pastel technique.

However, it would be wrong to say that the artistic side of the game in general is its strong point: the environments, although designed with care and originality in the material used, appear rather empty and anonymous. If it weren’t for the characters’ little almond-shaped eyes, we would challenge you to understand that the title is set on Chinese soil.

Furthermore, we cannot talk about the artistic side in its entirety without dwelling on soundtrack: basically absent. To accompany our chats there will only be some shy and casual noises that don’t help us identify much.

A loop that “oscillates between pain and boredom”

That same grace and delicacy in the graphic style is not found even in the plot structurewhich promises a depth that instead always remains suspended, and in the characterization of the characters which, starting from the protagonist himself, seemed flat and with very little to become attached to.

Making their day perfect is Chen Liang’s intent, but the game doesn’t make an effort to make sure that’s the intent of us players as wellgiving us an experience that essentially advances by inertiaand not by our will.

The structure of the game does not help to encourage the completion of the story: slow dialogues, which are repeated loop by loop (and obviously cannot be skipped) are the order of the day. We cannot even call ourselves fully satisfied with puzzle game mechanics.

These are in fact very close to the style of graphic adventures “of the past”, as the order of completion of the various tasks will be fundamental for the outcome of our day (a bit like what happens in Deathloop); but at the same time we felt a significant lack of logic on a structural level.

The mechanics of stress it seemed to us more than anything an annoyance present with the sole purpose of boring the player: our Chien Lang he will panic even in the most banal social situations, greatly slowing down an exploration already made enormously slow by the dialogues and actions which, despite their simplicity, must be implemented in a mechanical and rather tiring manner, in the long run.

Halfway between many worlds

To conclude, it seems necessary to focus on the relationship that A Perfect Day develops with the gaming platformin our case, Nintendo Switch. The title requires on several occasions to observe multiple elements of a scenario, selecting them: the touch screen it was very useful in this sense, as the analogue ones often seemed not to do their job.

It is worth underlining, in any case, the lack of real interaction with the potential of the Switch: in addition to the touch controls, there are no particular references to the versatility of the console (see the movement controls), yet we believe that, especially in an adventure of this type, their inclusion would have been anything but out of place.